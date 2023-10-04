A 12-year-old pupil of Mankessim D/A basic school has been crashed to death at Ekumfi Eshiohyia in the Central region while being chased by a dog.

Kasapa News reports that, the deceased was waiting at a washing bay for his father to take him to school.

Suddenly, a strange dog emerged from nowhere and chased the boy.

Gripped with fear, the boy attempted to cross the Winneba to Cape Coast Highway to save his life, but unfortunately, he was knocked down by a speeding car and died instantly.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested and is at the Ekumfi Eshiohyia Police Station assisting with investigation.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased was buried on Tuesday evening, October 3, 2023, by members of the Church of Pentecost at Mankessim.

ALSO READ: