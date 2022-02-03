Prof Mawutor Avoke has reacted to the Winneba High Court’s order to the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) to have him reinstated as the substantive Vice-Chancellor.

In a press release dated February 2, he noted that despite knowing that this judgement represents a total vindication of his position regarding the issues that led to his removal from office, he will not boast about the outcome.

“Instead, and with the help of the almighty God, I intend to work every day with all the genuineness of heart, skill, and diligence at my disposal to ensure that complete and total reconciliation is done between me and all the persons who may seem to have been vanquished by today’s judicial determination,” Prof Avoke noted.

He explained that this is needed to put the past behind and ensure they all work together diligently to build UEW into a respectable African institution of higher learning with an unyielding knack for global excellence, groundbreaking research pedigree and reach.

This comes after the Winneba High Court ordered not only the reinstatement of Prof Avoke as Vice-Chancellor but also charged the University to reinstate the other four principal officers who were “unlawfully” dismissed to their former grade.

The four included the Finance Officer, Dr Theophilus Senyo Ackorlie, Daniel Tetteh, Mary Dzimey and Frank Owusu Boateng.

The Court, presided over by Justice Aboagye Tandoh, also ruled that their salary arrears must be paid from the date they were removed from their respective positions.

Meanwhile, quoting Nelson Mandela on the need to forgive, Prof Avoke noted that “I believe that as a University, the great UEW has the resources-both financial and human – and the goodwill needed to establish itself as a truly impactful and influential institution of global significance through the diligent efforts of management, staff, students, and all stakeholders.”

He pledged that upon his resumption of office, he will provide the committed and visionary leadership needed to help the UEW either achieve or move it closer to achieving its stated purpose.

