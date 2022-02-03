The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has expressed dissatisfaction with a court order for the reinstatement of Prof Mawutor Avoke as Vice-Chancellor.

To the Public Relations Officer, Ernest Azutigah, the judgment appears to be an aberration of normal court processes and practices.

He also questioned why the court would grant reliefs it earlier denied when Prof Avoke challenged his removal from office.

The Winneba High Court, presided over by his lordship, Aboagye Tandoh, on Wednesday ordered that Prof Avoke be reinstated as the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

The court ruled that all others who lost their positions in the school or were affected by the long legal tussle should be reinstated.

Their salary arrears will also be paid to them with retrospective effect from the day they were unlawfully removed.

But Mr Azutigah says the school now has two rulings on the matter and does not know where to go.

“The judgment appears to be an aberration of normal court process and practices.

RELATED:

“The reliefs sought by Samuel Kwaku Ghartey are the same reliefs that were sought by the aggrieved persons, so I don’t know what exactly is happening now,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

He further indicated the management and the governing council will procure the ruling, study it and come out with the appropriate action.

Meanwhile, Prof Avoke has expressed readiness to return to the university.

In a statement following the order, he assured he was committed to reconciling with the persons who caused his removal upon his return.

Play the audio above: