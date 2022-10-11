Three students of the University of Education, Winneba have been arrested for causing mayhem in the school’s premises.

Winneba District Police command, confirming the arrest to Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, said the three students allegedly assaulted a lecturer during the Monday morning demonstration.

Some level 400 students are demonstrating against school authorities over grades awarded to them.

The students, clad in red and black, though were initially dispersed by the police, mobilised again and amidst chants marched along the principal routes within the University community.

About a forth night ago some students accused the school authorities of deliberate attempt to withhold their result on the respective portals.

A section of the protesting students alleged that their grades have been changed.

Apart from the inability to log on to the student portal, others say they have had courses they did not register for rather appearing on their respective portals.

Students believe a transition from an old system to the current one which is being used was not properly done.

Meanwhile, Director Institute for Educational Research and Innovation Students has called for calm since the school authorities are doing their best to rectify the problem.

There is a huge Police presence on campus with the main entrance locked to vehicles to ensure safety of staff and property.