A colleague of the Assistant Headmaster of Mpatasia D/A Junior High School in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Anane, who died after falling into a galamsey pit says they have been devastated by the incident.



The incident happened at Manso Mpatasie, near Manso Odaho on Tuesday when he visited his mining concession.



Daniel Acheampong, who is also the Headteacher of Mpatasia Primary, speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem said it is difficult for them to come to terms with the incident.



He said it seems academic activities have partially been interrupted as both teachers and students have been thrown into a state of mourning.



Mr Acheampong, who revealed the deceased was a bosom friend, said eating has become very difficult for him following his friend’s death.



He revealed Mr Anane was survived by a wife and four sons who have been duly informed about his death.



The one-week celebration, he said, has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and will appeal to all sympathisers to join the family to mourn Mr Anane.