Private developer destroys asphalted road to build behind President's residence

In a rare and unusual move, a private developer has constructed a wall in the middle of an asphalted road blocking access to the Regional Coordinating Council, the residency and the Urban Roads Department office at Denyame in Kumasi.

Sources say the developer is laying claim to the piece of land which has served as an asphalted link road for many years.

Beyond the destruction of the road, the development threatens the security of the President and Vice-President whose apartments sit close to the location.

The property has breached the security of the Regional Coordinating Council, sharing a fence wall with the residency.

One side of the road has completely been blocked by the fence wall, leaving the other side which is believed to be an entrance to the property.

Sources say the developer acquired the land in 2005 when some government property within Nhyiaeso was offered for sale.

Subsequently, the road was asphalted and has been upgraded last year. Commuters turn immediately after spotting the blockade.

Many, mostly pupils of State Experimental School, who have often used the route, are also affected.

The Urban Roads Department has admitted knowledge of the construction but says the private developer has documentation to support the claim of ownership.