The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the National Labour Commission (NLC) are expected to appear before court today, Thursday, in the case challenging the former’s ongoing strike.

The NLC is seeking an interlocutory injunction from the high court to compel the striking lecturers to return to work.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

The almost a month-old strike has sparked worry among students as they anticipate that the academic calendar will be disrupted.

The leadership of UTAG has already indicated their readiness to face the Commission in court.

The General Secretary of the University of Ghana Chapter of UTAG, Prof. Ransford Gyampo, noted that the association remains unshaken by the legal processes.

“The suit doesn’t bother anyone. We knew that was what the NLC was going to do, and we were prepared. They even delayed, and it took them a long time to go to court. The court is presided over by competent judges who will be able to look at the merit of the case. It should be put out there that the earlier case via ex-parte to restrain us from continuing with the strike was not granted by the court. So we are going there on Thursday in person to explain why our strike should continue. That is what we are bent on doing, so we will meet the NLC in court.”

However, the NLC says it is confident it will win the legal battle against the striking lecturers.

The Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah, said the lecturers do not have a strong case.

“We have till Thursday to go to court. So we will just wait to make our case. The court will decide the next move. If indeed UTAG has a point as they insist, the court will decide that. What matters is that whatever happens is in the best interest of Ghanaians.

“We are very confident of winning this case. UTAG is well aware of this,” he said.