The Accra Regional Police Command has announced a temporary closure of some principal roads in the region ahead of the Extraordinary Summit of ECOWAS Heads of State on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

ECOWAS leaders are meeting in Accra to discuss the political situation in Burkina Faso.

A press statement, signed by Head of Public Affairs Unit, Greater Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Juliana Obeng, stated that some principal roads in Accra will be closed to motorists and will be opened immediately after the summit.

Some affected roads are; Jubilee Lounge (KIA) to Liberation Road at Opeibea, Liberation Road from Airport traffic light through the Independence Avenue to National Theatre traffic light, and Kempinski Hotel to National Theatre on the Independence Avenue through to Ako Adjei.

The police urged the public to take note of the above-mentioned arrangements and comply.

“Provision for the Motor Traffic Police officers to be at a vantage point to offer assistance to motorists has been made.”

The command apologised for any inconveniences this will cause and urged motorists to cooperate to ensure effective traffic management.

