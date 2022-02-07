Suspended Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi-Takoradi in the Western Region, Abdul Mumin Issah, is said to be in very bad condition.

According to reports, he is broken and very remorseful over his encounter with a police officer that has since gone viral on social media.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akyem Achiase, Richmond Amponsah Agyabeng, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Mr Issah is said to have verbally assaulted a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The MCE has been charged on three counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace, and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

Hon. Issah has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

His situation became worse following his suspension from office as MCE by President Nana Akufo-Addo pending the outcome of the suit.

Reacting to this, Mr Agyabeng said the MCE does not deserve the punishment, especially after he has shown remorse.

Conceding that he [Issah] was not emotionally intelligent in his dealing with the policeman, the Achiase DCE said the suspension was harsh.

Hon. Agyabeng, who is also the Dean of Municipal and District Chief Executives, begged for clemency for the embattled Sekondi-Takoradi MCE who has now turned a new leaf.

“The MCE has been affected by the incident. He has regretted his action and shown remorse. He has to be given a second chance,” he appealed.