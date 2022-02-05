The embattled Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, has declared his willingness to comply with sanctions that will be pronounced against him, following his alleged misconduct against a police officer on Thursday.

“I wish to assure the general public especially the good people of Sekondi-Takoradi of my highest cooperation with the Police administration for successful prosecution and determination of the case,” he said on Saturday, February 5, 2022, in a letter responding to his suspension from office.

He further expressed profound gratitude to the President, the Minister for Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, his colleague MMDCEs, his family, and all who stood by him since the incident happened “for their various advice and support.”

“As I proceed on my suspension, I first wish to express my gratitude to H.E. the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his fatherly love and the opportunity to serve in his government. I am not oblivious of the fact that it is not over until it is all over,” he said.

“I again thank my colleague MMDCEs, the Presiding Member, Coordinating Director, Assembly Members, the Solicitor, and the entire staff of Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly for their unflinching solidarity during this period. I finally wish to thank my family and all well-wishers who have stood by me through these difficult moments,” he added.

That notwithstanding, he stated that “I am convinced that in the fullness of time, the real truth surrounding that unfortunate incident will prevail.”

Government through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, on Friday, February 4, 2022, suspended the Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah from office.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Mr. Dan Botwe stated: “On the instructions of the President, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Assembly, Mr. Abdul Mumin Issah has been suspended from office with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his encounter with the Police on February 3, 2022.”

Abdul Mumin Issah was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police officer “who was performing his lawful duty.”

Subsequently, he was arrested and put before court to respond to the charges leveled against him.

The Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ has granted the Sekondi-Takoradi Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Abdul Mumin Issah, a GH¢100,000 self-recognisance bail with three sureties.

In the first case, he was charged for assault on a public officer, offensive conduct, and disturbing the peace of the public place. Mr. Mumin Issah pleaded not guilty to any of the charges.

His Lead Counsel, Samuel Kofi Agbota, pleaded with the presiding Judge to grant him bail since all the offences are bailable.

The MCE was granted a GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties for that case. The Judge, Michael Ampadu cautioned that people should not interfere with the work of security personnel.

The second case involved charges of careless and inconsiderate driving and causing danger to road users. Again, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was then granted a self-recognisance bail.

The Judge, His Honour Michael Ampadu, indicated that the Takoradi Circuit Court ‘A’ will deal with anyone according to the law, irrespective of their positions or ranks in the society.