Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has accredited the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to run a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Accounting next academic year in the Faculty of Accounting and Finance.

The five other newly introduced programmes accredited alongside the PhD in Accounting includes; MPhil Accounting, MBA Corporate Communications, MSc Procurement Management, Postgraduate Diploma in Leadership and Organisational Development, and MSc Pensions Management.

The University, in a press release signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Aba Lokko, stated that the introduction of the “programmes attest to the commitment of the University to respond to current and anticipated future national needs of our country.”

The statement also noted that the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego F.O. Amartey is excited about the move by the University to offer the programmes.

“UPSA is committed to continuously developing and rolling out forward-looking, market-driven programmes which add value to the industry and the nation,” the Vice-Chancellor, stated.

“We have demonstrated evidence of the quality of our programmes through our graduates who hold key positions in industry. We will not relent on our efforts to ensure that our graduates will always be the first point of call by human resource practitioners,” he added.

UPSA’s PhD in Accounting programme will provide students with a comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge in Accounting and related areas, as well as develop their abilities to conduct analytical and empirical research in accounting.

The programme is designed to enhance the capacity of those with specialisations in areas such as Public Sector Accounting and Finance, Integrated Reporting, Advanced Audit and Assurance, and Taxation and Fiscal Policy.

The development of the programme was driven by a rigorous demand for independent research work for carrying out industry-relevant research.

The PhD in Accounting programme targets both local and foreign applicants.

With these new programmes, UPSA has increased its programme portfolio from 20 to 36 since 2017, representing an 80% increase.

In 2019, the University introduced three new Postgraduate Degree programmes as part of its expansion programme and in line with its vision of being globally recognized and regionally entrenched.

The programmes: Master of Arts in Brands and Communications Management, Master of Arts in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management as well as Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation, seek to address the complexities of industry in key areas such as security, branding and entrepreneurship.