After inviting a very fashionable guest for an engagement, the Ghanaian bride was made to look like any other person as her guest stole the spotlight with a more ethereal bridal kente dress she wore with fabulous hair and make-up.

Photos of the two surfaced online and got social media users confused as to which one of them was the bride as the invited guest went in for a more beautifully patterned elaborate Kente that outshined that of the bride.

The incident generated a lot of conversations online as many netizens trolled the invited guest for standing out than the bride on her special day.

However, the Ghanaian bride has bounced back better and stronger with a more laudable and unique fashion statement at her wedding with jaw-dropping white gown.

She shut down her white wedding with a very elaborate wedding gown with a very voluminous and lengthy bridal trail. She looked entirely unique and obviously couldn’t have had any competition, perhaps.

Interestingly, the invited guest who stole the show was not sighted in any of the visuals trending online.

The bride obviously needed a whole army to help her with her bridal trail. Now that is how you announce yourself as the bride.

She looked like divine and angelic in her wedding gown, you could literally feel her halo.