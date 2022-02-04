Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has revealed that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will withdraw the controversial e-levy in Parliament and re-introduce same.

According to the Effutu Member of Parliament, the government will withdraw the controversial levy on Friday, February 11.

He said this while presenting the business statement for Parliament next week.

Presenting the business report, Mr Afenyo-Markin told the House that the bill will be withdrawn on February 11 and relayed on Tuesday, February 15.

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, questioned why the government was using the E-Levy to waste the time of Ghanaians, making the business of the House suffer.

Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader, wondered why the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, should be the one to engage in consultations on E-Levy on behalf of Parliament.

