The Police in the Eastern Region have arrested two septuagenarians believed to be involved in the manufacture and sale of locally made pistols to criminals.

The two, Richard Kwame Asare, 76, and Kojo Tetteh, 74, are both professional blacksmiths and residents of Pakro near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The police, based on intelligence, clamped down on their activities and have so far retrieved six locally manufactured pistols and eight single barrel guns.

According to the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the police are on a manhunt for persons who have bought some weapons from the suspects.

He said the suspects will be charged for possession of firearms and put before the court to face the full rigours of the law.

“We are pursuing the persons who have benefited from this criminal venture. Very soon, we will zero in on some of these persons who have benefited from this criminal venture, that is, persons who have bought locally manufactured pistols and these types of guns from these persons,” DSP Tetteh said.