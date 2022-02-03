The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command Thursday for an alleged motor traffic offence.

Issah Mahmoud is said to have verbally assaulted a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The MCE has been charged on three counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

The Command said he has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

“The MCE who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap checkpoint at the Kwasimintsim cemetery on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

“When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him,” the Command said.

He will be put before the court on Friday, February 4, 2022.

