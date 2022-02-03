Deputy Information Minister, Fatima Abubakr, has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to support the controversial 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).



According to her, the levy is about burden-sharing, especially as the woes of the global economy deepen amid the post-covid-19 recovery.



“What COVID did to the Ghanaian and the global economy at large is that more resources are required to take care of a nation’s expenditure. As of now, you cannot go and search for loans anywhere due to the global impact so we need to share the burden and mobilise our resources,” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



The Deputy Minister added the E-levy would be a game-changer because it would broaden the tax net and help generate enough revenue for government projects.



The E-Levy covers electronic transactions, including mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances.



But the policy, which is pending parliamentary approval, has been widely criticised amid claims that the government is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



However, the government by means of engaging stakeholders and the citizenry has rolled out Town Hall Meetings to deepen sensitisation.



Two have so far been held in Koforidua and Sekondi respectively.

Following the success of both, Madam Fatima has indicated the government will stay focused on its public engagements and work to get the support of the public.



Given the opportunity, she noted more of these engagements will come up, adding every Ghanaian deserves an understanding of the policy.