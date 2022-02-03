The Efiduase Magistrate Court has convicted two persons implicated in a case where a skidder was seen dangerously carrying a timber log through traffic at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The convicts, the Chinese owner of Hitons Wood Processing Company at Ejisu, identified only as Sunny and driver of the equipment, Dauda Mohammed, were each slapped with a 100-penalty-unit fine, equivalent to GH 1,200.

They pleaded guilty to charges of causing danger and road obstruction to other road users and abetment and were convicted on their own plea.

The two were arrested by the Motor, Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ejisu Divisional Police Command led by ASP Francis Mireku, the MTTD Commander on January 27, 2022.

ALSO READ:

Residents of Ejisu on Tuesday, January 25, 2021 were thrown into a state of shock when a heavy-lifting machine was seen carrying a huge timber at a busy traffic intersection on the Kumasi-Accra highway.

They complained the log-lifting machine posed danger to commuters, including pupils on a school bus, as the driver maneuvered his way through traffic in an attempt to transport the log on Tuesday, January 25.

In a video that went viral, many panic-stricken traders and motorists were seen expressing shock at the development.

The accused were arrested by the Ejisu Divisonal MTTD led by ASP Mireku and the skidder impounded.

Dauda Mohammed was remanded into police custody to reappear on February 2, 2022 when he first appeared before the Effiduase Magistrate Court on January 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Ejisu MTTD has released the skidder to its owners after inspecting all necessary documents.