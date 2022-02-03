The pupils and teachers of Nkwanta South M/A Junior High School (JHS) ‘C’ in the Oti Region have expressed delight after a new three-unit classroom block was handed over to the school.

This was after a report filed by Adom News’ correspondent Obrempongba K. Owusu brought to light the plight of pupils and teachers.

Prior to the donation, the pupils were forced to shun lesson time for the construction of their own classrooms due to the lack of infrastructure.

The situation was affecting effective teaching and learning.

After the story was aired and published on Adom News, the Nkwanta South Assembly moved to construct three units classrooms with teachers office and other auxiliary facilities to improve on quality education.

Teachers of the school thanked Adom News for the comprehensive report that has resorted in getting them a conducive environment to study.

They said the new classroom facility will help promote effective teaching and learning of the school as pupils would no longer be chased by snakes and other reptiles.

Pupils of the school also thanked Adom News for the support.

They appealed for computer science laboratory, library, textbooks and other essential teaching aids to augment their learning to better their future.