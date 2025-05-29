Tontokrom Community initiates construction of 18-unit classroom block to promote quality education

The Tontokrom community in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region has initiated the construction of an 18-unit classroom block to support quality education in the area.

Unit committee member, Kwabena Animounyam, says the community has been neglected by successive governments in terms of development projects, prompting them to mobilize local resources and communal labor to build the school.

The target is to complete the project within 12 months.

Kwabena Animounyam says the community will continue to press on the government to prioritize the development of Manso Tontokrom.

“We the people at Manso Tontokrom don’t have good roads, health and better educational infrastructures,” he noted.

He called for support to ensure the project’s success to improve the community’s educational infrastructure.

Some community members who spoke to Adom news expressed worry at the spate of deprivation over the years.

“Pregnant women are mostly carried on motorcycle to hospital at Manso Edubia due to poor health facilities in our community. Aside that, our children are not interested in education due to the nature of our school blocks,” said a resident.

The residents are hoping the NDC government will turn attention to the development of the area as promised them during election campaigning.