It is Wontumi today; we don’t know who’s next – Manhyia South MP

Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has defended the minority’s decision to protest at the headquarters of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), insisting it is a lawful act meant to resist the misuse of state power.

Speaking to JoyNews during the solidarity walk to demand the release of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, the MP said they were exercising their constitutional rights.

“Under the laws of Ghana, we also have the right to protest. In fact, there is a right of protest under the constitution and that right is what we are exploring in addition to whatever other avenues we will be exploring,” he said.

He added that their protest was not just about one person but about the broader issue of how state power is applied.

“Which in this case is to say that it is inappropriate for state agencies to use the power given to them by the Republic to intimidate people, to place on them onerous bail conditions,” he explained.

Mr Baffour Awuah said the action was necessary to send a message that such treatment could happen to anyone.

“I think it is important that we also do this because it might be Wontumi today; we don’t know who it might be tomorrow,” he said.

He said the protest was not meant to disrupt public order but to call attention to what he described as an abuse of power.

“And so sending a clear signal for the whole of Ghana to see that this is inappropriate and to draw their attention to it, I don’t think it spoils anything,” he added.

He also noted that state agencies like EOCO were fully aware of the law but had still acted in ways that raised concerns.

“Don’t forget they have their lawyers; don’t forget it is a security agency; don’t forget they know that this is the position of the law, but they have done it,” he said.

According to him, going to court alone may not be enough, and peaceful protest is also a legitimate way to seek redress.

“And so it will not take just the court but also protests of this nature, which is what we are exploring,” the MP said.

