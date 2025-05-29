Wontumi’s Detention: NPP supporters block police riot vehicle at EOCO

Some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, May 29, blocked a police riot control vehicle using a pick-up truck and car tyres in protest of the continued detention of Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The incident occurred outside the head office of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), where Wontumi was being held.

It followed a solidarity march by party loyalists — including NPP Members of Parliament — who moved from Parliament House to the EOCO premises to demand his release.

Earlier in the day, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout in protest of the bail conditions imposed on Chairman Wontumi, who had been in custody for nearly 48 hours.

Upon arrival at EOCO, the supporters gathered at the main entrance, holding hands and chanting solidarity songs as they demanded his immediate release.

Tensions escalated when a police riot control vehicle attempted to access the EOCO compound. The crowd hooted at the vehicle and defiantly used a pick-up truck to block its path.

In a further act of protest, some demonstrators dragged car tyres onto the road to reinforce the blockade.

As the confrontation intensified, others were seen banging on the vehicle while vowing not to let it through.

Meanwhile, police officers on the ground engaged with the crowd in efforts to de-escalate tensions and understand the supporters’ concerns.

