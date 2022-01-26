Ejisu Municipal Assembly is investigating the circumstances under which a skidder was used to dangerously cart timber at a busy traffic intersection on the Ejisu-Kumasi road.

Residents are incensed at a viral video showing a dangerous scene of the heavy-lifting machine carrying timber in the busy traffic intersection.

The skidder posed danger to commuters, including pupils on a school bus, as the driver maneuvered his way around in attempts to transport the log.

Municipal Chief Executive, Samuel Oduro Frimpong, says the police have been tasked to thoroughly investigate the matter including police officers alleged to have supervised the activity.

Meanwhile, the National Road Safety Authority expressed concerns over the incident and called for a discussion over the carting of timber in the country.

