Marleen Anmortsoo Hutchful, who was known as ‘Lois’ in popular TV series ‘Things We Do for Love’, has been buried.

The solemn ceremony took place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Lashibi Funeral Home.

Marlene’s demise was announced by former co-star Adjetey Anang on Instagram on Friday, January 21, 2022. She was 35.

Her funeral turned out to be a big reunion for her colleagues from the poplar 2000 series as they joined her family to pay their last respects.

In attendance were Adjetey Anang, Abeiku Acquah known as Killa in the series, and Vincent McCauley known as Max, the cousin of Lois in the series.

Others included Alice Schreyer known as Dede, and the series’ producer and director Ivan Quashigah.

Mr Annan, who shared the photos on his social media page, wrote: Team #thingswedoforlove, as we celebrate & bid farewell to one of our own… for now!