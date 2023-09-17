Ghanaian actor, Adjetey Anang, known for his iconic role as “Pusher” in the TV series “Things We Do for Love,” has shared a valuable lesson from the most embarrassing moment in his acting career.

Speaking during an interview, the seasoned actor revealed he once forgot his lines during a stage play at the National Theatre.

According to him, he faced the embarrassment because of complacency, as he did not rehearse before going on stage to do his job.

He admitted to being a total disaster as his colleague delivered effortlessly, only for him to miss his lines and completely forget the arranged sequence of the stage play.

Adjetey Anang made the revelation while urging aspiring young actors to make constant efforts to develop their talents and learn on the job.

He said talent is a gift from nature whereas skill is the result of dedicated development.

Adjetey Anang’s career spans numerous Ghanaian movies, including “Deadly Voyage,” “A Sting in a Tale,” “The Perfect Picture,” and even a Dutch film titled “Slavery.”

His journey in the industry has not only provided him with fame but also valuable insights that he now shares with the next generation of actors and actresses.

