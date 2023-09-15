Founder and leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has prophesied about the future of fast-rising artiste, Black Sherif.
He claimed, he saw Black Sherif’s mother crying uncontrollably – an indicated of imminent death.
Prophet Gaisie said this vision if not averted with prayers will come to pass before December.
“When I was inspired to give this prophecy, I was heavily mocked and insulted, but the word of the Lord does not fail. Believe and be safe than not believe and die. Let’s keep them in our prayers. I saw Black Sherif’s mum crying uncontrollably; let’s pray for them. Pray for him and talk to him deeply. I didn’t like what I saw about him some few minutes ago,” he shared.
Fans have called for prayers for Black Sherif to avert any premature death.
