Founder and leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has prophesied about the future of fast-rising artiste, Black Sherif.

He claimed, he saw Black Sherif’s mother crying uncontrollably – an indicated of imminent death.

Prophet Gaisie said this vision if not averted with prayers will come to pass before December.

“When I was inspired to give this prophecy, I was heavily mocked and insulted, but the word of the Lord does not fail. Believe and be safe than not believe and die. Let’s keep them in our prayers. I saw Black Sherif’s mum crying uncontrollably; let’s pray for them. Pray for him and talk to him deeply. I didn’t like what I saw about him some few minutes ago,” he shared.

Fans have called for prayers for Black Sherif to avert any premature death.

