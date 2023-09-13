Giving reasons for his long hiatus in the music scene, rapper E.L says he got tired of doing music after he was honoured as Vodafone Ghana Music Award’s Artiste of the Year in 2016.

He explained that, he felt no burning desire to keep doing music.

“My attitude and personality are that when I am hooked on something, I do it to perfection then I find something else to do. That is my composition. After Artiste of the Year, the truth of the matter is I just got bored with the whole thing. I just didn’t feel taken aback or wild about everything,” he said on the Daybreak Hitz show.

When Andy asked if he felt complacent, he said, “complacent has a negative connotation to it, but it wasn’t that.”

According to E.L, who is currently promoting his newest EP ‘The Teacher’, he took a break for himself, but he realised Ghanaians don’t want musicians who like to take breaks.

“I just took a break from the limelight, not music. Consistency is important for an artiste and I have learned it. I have realised Ghanaian fans are insatiable. You have to keep it coming and I didn’t expect that,” he said.

Watch the interview below:

