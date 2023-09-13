A 40-year-old man, Kwabena Larbi, has allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl to death at Ohene Akura in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The victim has been identified as Angel Akua Kissiwa Yeboah.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on Tuesday September 12,2023.

Speaking to Adom News, her distraught mother, Ama Rita, said her daughter left home for school on Tuesday morning.

She, however, did not return until news reached her that she had been found dead in Kwabena Larbi’s room.

Ama Rita said she rushed to the suspect’s room and found her lifeless body.

The victim was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. A medical report confirmed she had been defiled.

Meanwhile, Kwabena Larbi has since been arrested and is in the custody of the Nkawkaw Central Police Command, where he has admitted to committing the crime.

