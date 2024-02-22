Ghanaian musician Fameye has sparked debate with his recent assertion that the Ghana Music Awards (GMA) holds more significance than the prestigious Grammy Awards.

In an interview on Hitz FM, Fameye boldly declared his stance on the importance of GMA compared to the Grammys, stating that he values hard work and local recognition over international recognition.

According to Fameye, GMA provides a platform based on merit and hard work, unlike the Grammys, which he believes are often influenced by connections and label works.

He said the hype for Grammys and BETs has over shadowed the core mission of the local awards.

The ‘Nothing I Get’ singer also recounted the moment he won his very first GMA award, revealing it as a night he will never forget.

Fameye urged fellow artistes to value VGMA and other local awards as a means to reach international heights.

His comments have ignited discussions within the music industry and among fans, with some expressing support for his advocacy.

However, others disagreed with him noting that, Grammys has a global reach which can propel local artistes.

