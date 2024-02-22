Oti chiefs pledge support for new Minister

The President of Oti Regional House of Chiefs and the Paramount chief for Kete-Krachi Traditional Area has welcomed and pledged their support for the new Minister designate, DSP Daniel Machator (Rtd).

Nana Mprah Besemuna III wished President Akufo-Addo had appointed the young and experienced person as the Regional Minister earlier.

He urged the Minister to bring his expertise and experience to help develop the region which is already struggling for socio-economic development.

The chief made these remarks when DSP Machator (Rtd) paid a courtesy call on the President of Oti House of Chiefs to seek his blessings and advice at his palace at Kete-Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality.

Nana Mprah expressed hope that DSP Machator (Rtd) works closely with chiefs since they are the custodians of the land to bring development to the region.

DSP Machator (Rtd) commended the chiefs and the people for ensuring peace and stability towards the development of the region as he looked forward to effective collaboration for development and investment in the area.

On conflicts and chieftaincy disputes, the Minister appealed to the chiefs and residents to help bring peace to the region.

DSP Machator (Rtd) said President Akufo-Addo has placed a lot of responsibility on him, hence the need to come together and fight for development.

Profile

Rtd DSP Daniel Machator was appointed by President Akufo-Addo to replace Joshua Makubu.

Until his appointment as Regional Minister, Rtd DSP Machator was the Head of the Public Affairs Unit at the University of Media, Arts and Communication ( UniMAC).

He also served as Deputy Chief Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Prisons Service and was an accomplished correctional manager, writer, speaker, and award-winning columnist.