The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 2024 election campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has announced that the party intends to unveil its 2024 manifesto to the Ghanaian populace by June this year.

Mr Aboagye stressed that the manifesto committee will adhere to the vision outlined by the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

During an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Thursday, February 22, Mr Aboagye disclosed that the committee members have already commenced their tasks.

He further stated that these members are expected to utilise their expertise to contribute to the advancement of the party and the nation.

“What is crucial is that each and everyone that has been nominated by the flagbearer has specific skills and expertise to be able to help shape these policies for the various sectors.”

“In about 60 days (two months) it [the various manifesto sub-committees] should be shaping up and we should be expecting the NPP’s manifesto in about three months time.” he said.

“The manifesto committee is going to be guided by the mission of the vice-president and he is quite, they should have extensive stakeholder engagement about what the plan is and get inputs and feedbacks from all stakeholders to ensure that we come up with a manifesto that is widely accepted and people can align with,” Miracles Aboagye added.

The 2024 presidential candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has established a team dedicated to crafting the party’s manifesto.

The committee has been assigned the responsibility of conducting a comprehensive review of the NPP’s previous manifestos from the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Heading the 2024 manifesto committee is Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah serving as the vice chairman and Evron Hughes appointed as the secretary.

