Desks shortfall in the majority of public schools in the Western North Region is hampering teaching and learning.

School enrollment statistics indicate that 60,000 students have no comfortable place or desk to sit on during class hours. The situation challenges the pupils to sit on the floor, blocks, benches meant for church service, plastic chairs, and other nuisance places to study.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Regional Minister launched a One child One desk initiative to ease congestion in the classrooms.

Western Regional Minister donates desks, chairs to school

At a short gathering in the Bia West District, the Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, and his entourage commemorated his initiative by handing over the first batch of 100 desks to Adjofua English and Arabic Primary School to reduce the over 400 desks deficit in the Bia West District.

A brief address by the Regional Minister emphasised that the desks shall be fairly and equally distributed across the various districts.

Richard Ebbah Obeng again entreated all stakeholders, including the students, to maintain the furniture to prolong its span for the next batch of students.

The Regional Minister, in a quick response to the chief, said that he and other stakeholders will do well to discuss plans on elevating the Adjofua Senior High School and other Senior High Schools in the region to have an unending recognition.

The District Chief Executive for Bia West, John Koah, received the desks and expressed his profound gratitude to the regional minister and his entourage for such an initiative, promising that the Bia West District Assembly will continue to work hand-in-hand and support the Regional Coordinating Council and the Regional Minister in achieving every objective they have set before them.

Mr Koah further commended the minister on his promise and commitment to revamp and revive the Senior High School in the community to make it one that shall be boasted across the country.

On protecting what they have received, Thomas Kwoffie emphasised that school authorities will be charged to monitor and ensure the desks are always maintained and kept in a good atmosphere.