Former COCOBOD Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stephen Opuni, has petitioned the Chief Justice, Anin Yeboah, to seek his intervention on the ongoing trial.

This came up in court on Friday, June 18, when the case was called for the first accused person to open defence.

The presiding judge in the trial, Clemence Honyenuga, has since adjourned the case to June 29, pending the determination on the petition.



He announced to the court that it is only appropriate for the court to wait for the outcome of the petition before the case can continue.

Lawyers of the accused, according to the court, have also filed a case at the Supreme Court seeking its advisory jurisdiction on the matter.

In court to solidarise with Dr Opuni were some leading members of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

They were led by the National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo; National Organiser Joshua Akamba, former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah Oppong and Joyce Bawa Mogtari among others.



Meanwhile, Dr Opuni, who is standing trial together with two others for causing financial loss to the state, had earlier petitioned Justice Honyenuga to recuse himself.