The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, says his Ministry is working on procuring more body cameras for police personnel in the country.

Speaking to Citi News on recent criminal activities in the country, including the attack on a bullion van at Jamestown in Accra, the Interior Minister said government is doing all it can to maintain peace and security in the country.

He also encouraged private individuals who could donate to the cause to do so to ensure the security of officers.

“First of all, we have actually got a few [body cameras] with the police, but we are now making a point with the Finance Ministry that we need more of them for the police service. We will be happy if we could get people like philanthropists and others donating to that cause, especially if you see what has been happening with the bullion vans. The vans are not proper bullion vans because they are not bullet-proof, and so we are losing too many police [officers].”

Police officers in the country, mostly the junior ranked ones, complain bitterly about the lack of logistics to enhance their work and also offer them adequate protection.

They have raised concerns about the inadequate number of bullet proof vests, among other items and having to use outmoded rifles.

Following the bullion van attack at Jamestown which led to the death of an officer and a trader, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has instructed the Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department, to take over investigations into the case.

The Police Chief has also asked banks to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting money by end of June this year, referring the banks to an earlier meeting that was held on the subject.

He warned that his officers will stop offering that service to the banks if the standard bullion vans are not made available this month ending.

“The IGP is also reminding the Association of Bankers to provide fortified armoured vehicles for carting currencies by the close of June 2021 as earlier agreed between them and the Police Service, else the Police will withdraw its officers for escort duties,” the IGP warned in the statement.