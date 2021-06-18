Grammy-nominated artiste, Stokely Williams, has urged Ghanaian musicians to stay true to their music roots.

According to the USA music star, who arrived in Ghana to shoot a music video with singer Kidi, many US-based artistes love the ‘new sounds’ coming from Africa, adding that, genres such as the Afrobeats and Highlife must be well represented on the map.

Speaking in an interview with KMJ on Joy Prime‘s Showbiz Now show, Stokely said technology has connected musicians worldwide, hence sticking to the Ghanaian rhythm will propel musicians far in the music sphere.

I think [to win a Grammy] you have to continue being yourself. It’s the technology that connects us. We get everything so much quicker so its all about bridging the gap…

We are discovering people from home and collaborating with them. It’s about being who you are… that’s how natural it is and you will shine anyway, he said.

Talking about his yet-to-be released album dubbed Sankofa, Stokely said my new album is pretty much ready… I’m gonna have Kidi on it. We will shoot the music video in no time and I love being home.

Stokely has worked with Usher, Prince, Janet Jackson, Johnny Gill and is currently looking up to release his new album dubbed Sankofa.