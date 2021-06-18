These are the best sports shows and documentaries on Showmax to keep you entertained during UEFA Euro 2020.

Football fans, your time is now! After more than a year’s wait, the UEFA Euro 2020 kicked off on 11 June 2021 and is already delivering all the excitement you’d expect from the best in the game.

Plus, to keep you in the sporting spirit, there’s plenty to watch on Showmax during the tournament.

Here’s our pick:

Road to UEFA Euro 2020

In the run-up to the 60th anniversary of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, this series covers an extraordinary time in football history and features behind the scenes moments, from surprise qualifiers to interviews with unlikely heroes. Watch the Road to UEFA Euro 2020 now.

Klopp – The Inside Story

How did Jürgen Klopp become the saviour of Liverpool Football Club and one of the most admired football managers in the world? Klopp – The Inside Story traces the extraordinary story of Liverpool’s beloved coach, from his humble beginnings as a Mainz striker to his meteoric rise to Merseyside star.

The Officials

Straight from SuperSport, The Officials profiles some of the most successful and recognisable referees in South Africa’s Premier Soccer League (PSL) and follows their career highs and lows as match officials. Watch it here.

What else is on Showmax?

Check out these other high-profile sports documentaries:

Kobe: Life of a Legend

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest basketball players of all time whose life and legacy will be celebrated for lifetimes to come. The Kobe: Life of a Legend sports documentary on Showmax remembers Kobe Bryant and explores how a legend was made. It’s a must-watch for all sports fans.

Tiger

HBO’s intimate portrait of Tiger Woods offers a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of the global golfing icon. The two-part documentary series, Tiger, on Showmax, features never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best. Watch it here.

The Weight of Gold

Olympic athletes push their bodies to the limit, but what happens to their minds? Featuring accounts from Michael Phelps and other Olympic athletes, Weight of Gold shines a light on the mental health challenges many medallists face after the Games.

