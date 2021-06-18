Legendary gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, says his hit song ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ was inspired by a popular figure in the Ashanti Region named Prophet Sundae.

In a conversation with Joy News‘ Becky on E Vibes, the musician revealed the song which has touched so many lives was written and composed at Amangoase, a prayer center led by the late prophet.

“I believe my talent comes from God. I know it because of how I get my lyrics. One of such songs is ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’,” he said.

He added that because of his music career he performs in different churches across the world and his popular song was birthed from this one.

MORE:

“This is the place I got my popular song ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’, it’s a prayer centre called ‘Amangoase Mpeabo’, people travel from all walks of life to pray here.

“The leader, Prophet Sundae, inspired the song and I am eternally grateful to him.”

Yaw Sarpong and the Asomafo band have released renowned songs such as ‘Oko Yi’, ‘Waye Awie’, ‘Yen Kakyere Agya Se’ and ‘Tenabea Fofro’ with 26 albums to their credit and still counting.

E Vibes is a weekly programme that delves into the background of the country’s celebrated personalities who are doing tremendous work in their chosen field of work cutting across sectors.