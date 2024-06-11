The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Mahamudu Bawumia visited gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong who has been sick for some time now.

It emerged in March 2024 that, the legendary musician was not in good health, prompting concern from his fans.

The Vice President who is currently on a campaign tour in the Ashanti region seized the opportunity to visit Mr Sarpong on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

He was accompanied by NPP stalwarts including the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim, and Ashanti Regional Chairman, Wontumi among others.

Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane-Acheampong and Tiwaah of the Yaw Sarpong and Asomafo fame who were also present led the people to sing the famous Wo haw ne sen song.

