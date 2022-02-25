Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has admitted that doing music for 41 years has not really paid off as people may think.



He said though he may not have acquired wealth to correspond with the popularity of his music, he is still grateful to God for the little he has made and the gift of life and good health.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM, he revealed that it is so because the music at the time he started it was not really for commercial purposes but a passion.



“When we started music, it was not the same as it is today. We have not benefitted much as popular as the music itself. My first album is in 1981 and music was not as developed as we have it today.

“Even though it has really not paid off, whatever little we have today is a result of music. A lot of people even those in Arab countries call me…I don’t talk about those from Japan, USA and many other countries. I know what is ahead of us is greater and I trust God to make a better way,” he revealed.



The musician is, however, hopeful that the future could change his current situation indicating that out of his 27 albums no producer has paid him for anything.