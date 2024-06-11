Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for its recent decisions, including the barring and subsequent reversal of political party agents from the ongoing voter transfer process.

The Minority Leader contended that, the EC lacks the independence to make such “outrageous and unwise” decisions.

Speaking at the resumption of Parliament on Tuesday, June 11, he emphasized that the Minority will not permit the EC to make decisions that could jeopardize the country’s democracy.

He called on Parliament to hold the Electoral Commission accountable to ensure the peace and stability of Ghana.

Dr Forson stressed the importance of parliamentary oversight in preventing any actions by the EC that could undermine democratic processes.

Additionally, Dr Forson announced that the Minority will request an urgent committee of the whole to address these serious concerns with the EC before they escalate further.

He urged immediate action to resolve these issues and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“While we acknowledge that the Electoral Commission is an independent body, it must be pointed out in no uncertain terms to the Electoral Commission that it does not have the independence to make dangerous, ridiculous and outrageous decisions that can affect the peace and stability of our country and this democracy.

“It is therefore imperative that Parliament calls the Electoral Commission to order to save this democracy and protect the peace and stability of our dear country.”

“Mr Speaker, the NDC minority caucus wants to use this forum to demand an urgent committee of the whole to iron out these grave concerns with the Electoral Commission before it is too late,” he said.

