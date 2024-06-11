A truck transporting spaghetti overturned on the Amasaman-Nsawam Highway currently under construction, leaving commuters stranded over massive traffic build-ups.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday morning after a slight downpour in parts of Accra.

Reports suggest that, when the driver tried to manoeuvre his way on the muddy and bumpy road lost balance, spilling the products.

A video from the scene shared on X by Edhub saw some witnesses and commuters at the scene make good use of the spaghetti packs.

They loaded them into their bags, sacks, polyethene and anything they could use in carrying the products.

Watch the video below: