Second Lady, Mrs. Samira Bawumia has supported gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong currently battling an undisclosed illness.

This follows reports on social media that he was not in good health, prompting concern from his fans.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey made a cash donation on behalf of the Second Lady.

Yaw Sarpong appeared to be in good health after the scary news which sent shivers down the spine of well-wishers.

Family of the musician expressed profound gratitude to Mrs. Bawumia for meeting them at the point of their need.

Maame Tiwaa, a member of Mr Sarpong’s Asomafo band also thanked the Second Lady for her support.

