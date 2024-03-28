President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended a congratulatory message to the newly-elected President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The 44-year-old who becomes Africa’s youngest President was elected on Sunday, March 24. 2024.

In a statement, Akufo-Addo said the victory was well deserved and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in him, and in his programme of economic transformation.

“I am hopeful that, under his leadership, Senegal will continue on the path of progress and prosperity, and strengthen further her position as a beacon of democracy and stability on the African continent,” Akufo-Addo’s statement read in parts.

Akufo-Addo also used the opportunity to commend the outgoing President, Macky Sall for his contribution to the progress and development of Africa.

He also lauded Mr Sall for overseeing the conduct of peaceful, credible and transparent elections in Senegal.

“The elections have been a demonstration of President Macky Sall’s steadfast commitment to upholding democratic principles and ensuring a peaceful electoral process. Senegal, West Africa, and, indeed, Africa, are grateful,” the statement added.

He concluded, “I look forward to working closely with President-Elect Faye to enhance Ghanaian-Senegalese relations, improve the living conditions of our two peoples, advance their mutual interests, and promote the wider interests of the African peoples.”

Nicknamed Mr Clean, “methodical” and “modest” are words often used to describe Mr Faye, who is a tax collector.

The election was originally due February but Mr Sall postponed it just hours before campaigning was set to begin, triggering deadly opposition protests and a democratic crisis.

