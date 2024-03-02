The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has made a charitable donation to veteran Ghanaian music legend, KK Kabobo who is battling liver disease.

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey made the donation on behalf of the Second Lady when he visited the highlife legend at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra.

The exact amount of the donation was not undisclosed.

The gesture from Mrs. Bawumia was met with heartfelt appreciation from KK Kabobo’s family, who expressed gratitude for the good deed.

KK Kabobo himself, despite his health challenges, took a moment to acknowledge the outpouring of support he has received from loved ones, family members and friends in the media.

He urged Ghanaians to continue to keep him in their thoughts and prayers as he continues on the path to recovery.

The initiative to support KK Kabobo gained traction after broadcaster, Barima Kaakyire Agyemang posted his plight on Facebook on February 26.

A photo shared on social media depicted KK Kabobo looking frail, prompting an outpouring of concern and solidarity from industry players, fans, and well-wishers.

