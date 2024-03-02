First-year Aburi Girls Senior High School (SHS) student, Stacey Okyere, who tragically passed away after a short illness, has been laid to rest.

The 16-year-old student was buried at the Ablekuma cemetery.

An autopsy report released on Monday, February 26, 2024, disclosed that Stacy Okyere’s cause of death was Cerebrospinal Meningitis.

Today, Saturday, March 2, 2024, a burial service was held in her memory at the family house in Ablekuma, Accra.

In a tribute read by the parents, they described Stacy Okyere as a very loving child.

“From the day you came into our lives, you brought an abundance of joy and warmth. Your laughter filled our home, turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories. Ohemaa, my girlfriend, you were a beacon of light, a source of endless pride and happiness.”

In a tribute by Aburi Girls’ SHS, it read: “In the classroom, Stacy Okyere was not only diligent and eager to learn, but she also inspired her peers with her curiosity and thirst for knowledge. Her presence was a source of joy, and she brought a sense of camaraderie and unity to our school community.”

