Musician and radio presenter, Daniel Kofi Amoateng aka Quophi Okyeame, has shared a rare bedroom photo with his wife, Stacy.

The photo, which has set tongues wagging on social media, captured the couple wrapped in a white sheet on their bed.

The couple goal serving photo he posted on his Instagram page saw Mr Amoateng fast asleep with Stacy busily making a phone call.

Captioning the photo, he wrote: “Women and talk. Hmmmmmmm.”

The couple, following the post, have been rained with compliments and hilarious suggestions of what Stacy’s phone conversation was about.

Watch the photo below: