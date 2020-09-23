Musician and radio presenter, Daniel Kofi Amoateng aka Quophi Okyeame and wife, Stacy Amoateng, have served wild dance moves.

The dance video, which has set tongues wagging, shows the duo at an event that saw them dazzle in black outfits.

Quophi Okyeame was captured nodding to Empress Gifty’s ‘Fefeefe’ as she gives off an electrifying performance at the event.

However, Stacy, who already had her dancing shoes on, could not stand her husband’s dulling mood and had to pull him off the seat.

A move which energised the latter to show what he has got inside. With his backside facing Stacy, he gave way for some grinding.

His wife later whispered into his ears after which he turned to hold her by the waist for a lovely dance.

Watch the video below: