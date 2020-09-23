Former Black Stars defender, John Painstil, has displayed his expensive cars on social media.

The 39-yea-old is regarded as one of best rich former footballers in the country.

Paintsil, before hanging his boots, played 89 times for the Black Stars of Ghana.

He was part of Ghana’s U-20 team that won silver medal at the U-20 World Cup tourney in Argentina.

The retired football star previously featured for top clubs like Fulham, West Ham and Leicester City.

John Paintsil with his expensive cars

Paintsil is now a director at Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC..