Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has appealed to constituents of Assin residents in the Central Region to vote massively for John Mahama.

She said a vote for the former President in the upcoming December polls will open their area up for rapid socio-economic development because “…he is a man of his word.”

She said “the former President is a man who promises and delivers” thus should be given the chance to serve in the interest of the people.



Prof. Opoku-Algyemang made the appeal at a mini durbar at Assin Andoe, as part of her six-day campaign tour of the Central Region.



“John Mahama is a man of his word. When he makes a promise, he keeps it. He promised better roads and he delivered.”



“He promised schools and he delivered. He promised to improve healthcare infrastructure and he delivered. The facts are clear for all to see. John Mahama delivers,” she stated.



The former Minister of Education expressed the commitment of the next NDC administration to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country and called for the support of all.



“Ghanaian children are full of talent and potential. They deserve better access to education. The NDC has a plan to invest $10 billion into infrastructure and this would include more schools,” she added.