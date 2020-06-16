Daniel Kofi Amoateng, husband of popular TV broadcaster, Stacy Amoateng, has revealed a sickness his wife suffered from in 2012 taught him nobody could be trusted in life.

According to Quophi Okyeame, as he is popularly known in showbiz circles, it was the darkest moment of their lives when the sickness began after the visit of a trusted close family friend.

Narrating the incident in an interview with blogger Kofi TV, he explained this person was someone the family’s doors were always opened to.

“She came to the house around 10:am on that fateful day, took her bath, went to pick my wife’s clothes and panty and carried another along,” he narrated.

He explained the person later returned one of the dresses and the rest is history.

“After a couple of months, the whole thing (sickness) started. She complained of stomach aches and even went for surgery but nothing was detected.

“She took her medications as prescribed but this pain just wouldn’t go away but that experience has caused me to believe that evil and ‘juju’ do exist in this world,” he recounted.

Watch the video below: