Rapper Pope Skinny is alleging that a businessman gifted Shatta Wale his current East Legon mansion after his ‘Mahama Paper’ song in 2016.

According to him, he was present when Shatta Wale visited him in one of his houses and he (Shatta Wale) requested for a house instead of money for the viral campaign song.

‘Mahama Paper’ in 2016 was used by the National Democratic Congress as a campaign song.

Pope Skinny, in a live Facebook feed, said Shatta Wale should stop trying to prove that Ghanaian musicians are broke because he worked hard for nothing he has.

Shatta Wale doesn’t have money, he calls every musician broke. The first house for East Legon, you did a song ‘Mahama Paper’, and that is what NDC used for their campaign and didn’t win.

And it was Ibrahim Mahama who asked us in his house at Kawukudi roundabout what you wanted. You told him you didn’t like money so he should give you a house.

I was part of the people who told you to say you bought it one million dollars because that house was nice. Now you have a swimming pool in the house and It is not even one million dollars.